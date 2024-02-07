King Charles ‘Coronation Grim Reaper’ resurfaces amid his cancer diagnosis

King Charles has been diagnosed with a ‘form of cancer’ nearly a week after he underwent a procedure to treat his enlarged prostrate.

The health update of the monarch was announced by the Buckingham Palace in statement. While the health scare sounds concerning, reports have suggested that the cancer has been caught in its “early stages.”

The monarch has also started “regular treatments” on Monday and his future engagements have been rescheduled and postponed while he recuperates.

However, many royal watchers have been reminded to the eerie moment from King Charles’s Coronation in May last year, when a grim reaper appeared during the live broadcast of the ceremony.

A mysterious cloaked figure could be seen in the live broadcast walking beneath the rood screen of the abbey, holding what appears to be a scythe.

The moment quickly sent royal watchers spiralling over theories that this might be a dangerous sign for the King’s reign.

After the news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, many users on the internet expressed that they were reminded to the eerie moment, dubbing it as a 'warning'.

Another user on social media shared the sentiment of being reminded of the sudden appearance of the grim reaper.

Another person posted a theory that there has to something linked to the timing of everything which proved to be bad luck for the new monarch.

“The Grim Reaper walking past in Westminster Abbey was 9 months ago!! Today it was announced at 6pm King Charles has cancer,” the X user speculated. “Six o’clock can be dangerous. Today it was also reported that it’s going to take Kate 9 months to recover.”



While the theories were going viral, the real identity of the alleged grim reaper was later revealed to be a verger, a member of the abbey community who assists with religious services but who is not a member of the clergy.

