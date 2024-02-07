Demi Moore shares Ghost movie’s souvenir reminds her of Patrick Swayze

Demi Moore still holds on to Ghost's famous clay pots: Here's why

Demi Moore has recently opened up about holding on to little clay pots she made with late Patrick Swayze in Ghost movie.



Speaking on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, Demi recounted filming iconic scene with the late actor on the movie set.

Reflecting on her first meeting with Patrick, the Indecent Proposal actress said, “Well the first thing that just popped into my head was meeting Patrick Swayze for the first time going, 'Oh you know trying to figure out his thing.’”

“And then he took his shirt off and I was like, ‘Oh got it. Get on behind me,’” quipped the 61-year-old.

Demi added, “I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful. They’re like the saddest looking things.”

For the unversed, Patrick died in 2009 due to pancreatic cancer.

Elsewhere on the show, Demi also talked about experience working with Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men in 1992.

“In the big courtroom scenes when Jack Nicholson is up on the stand, they were shooting the other direction all day. And here I’m watching this iconic actor, this actor that I’ve grown up with such respect for, do off-camera at full steam all day long,” stated the actress for Jack.

Demi pointed out, “It was something that just moved me and stayed with me on the importance of how we show up for each other.”