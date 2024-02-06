Kim Kardashian teams up with Usher for sizzling SKIMS campaign

Usher takes the spotlight as the new face of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS men's underwear campaign.

Usher has been handpicked by Kim Kardashian to headline the latest SKIMS men's underwear campaign.

The 45-year-old artist showcased his toned physique in a series of captivating images and a promotional video for the brand.



In the snapshots shared on Kardashian's Instagram, where she engages with her massive following of 364 million, Usher flaunts his chiseled abdomen and muscular arms while modeling boxer briefs and various T-shirts.

In her caption, she announced the eagerly awaited release, stating, "@USHER in our most-wanted base layers.

New SKIMS Mens Underwear drops Monday, February 12 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET."

The Grammy-winning icon exuded confidence as he adorned glinting chains around his neck, including one with a cross pendant resting on his toned chest.

The sultry advert took a turn with the inclusion of a peach prop, with Usher tantalizingly squeezing the fruit in one photo, allowing its juice to trickle down his arm.

The announcement read, "Another juicy surprise: The Grammy-winning icon’s new album, COMING HOME, launches Friday, February 9 midnight EST worldwide, and SKIMS is releasing an exclusive, limited edition digital download version with an alternative album cover and bonus track Naked, available only on skims.com for 1 week."

The note concluded with an invitation to join the waitlist and be the first to shop.



