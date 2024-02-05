Inside Hong Jin-kyung's 'lucrative' broadcasting earnings

Hong Jin Kyung makes a shocking revelation about her income

Hong Jin-kyung, a famous model and TV personality recently revealed that her broadcasting earnings surpassed her business income.

Hong made this shocking revelation while speaking exclusively on the Park Myung-soo’s Radio Show.

When she was asked about her earnings, drawing comparisons between broadcasting and business, Hong quickly replied that she made more from broadcasting alone but did not reveal the exact amount.

She further offered insights into her personal and professional life.

Hong praised Park’s high view counts, expressing admiration for the host.

She contrasted her own experience as a YouTuber, highlighting fluctuating figures.

The TV personality was also asked to reveal Jo Se-ho’s marriage plans, to which she replied that he had been into house-hunting lately.

Further mentioning that they have spent a lot of time together, expressing gratitude for their friendship.

Park went ahead to ask if Hong was occupied with special events lined up in the coming days, hinting at Jo’s wedding.

Hong responded in a light way, admitting that she hadn’t been “asked yet.”

Enviously speaking of Jo’s extensive network, the model revealed that BTS once “had drinks at Jo’s place.”