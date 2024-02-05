Miley Cyrus set to make Grammy debut of her 2023 hit ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ went to land on number one finished on Billboard’s 2023 year-end charts

Miley Cyrus is set to make history at the 2024 Grammys.

The 31-year-old musician is gearing up to dazzle the stage at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Monday, February 5, with her char-topping hit Flowers.

A new report by Variety confirmed that the Wrecking Ball hitmaker delivered an electrifying rehearsal for the upcoming performance at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles Friday.

Sources told the outlet that Cyrus is “in fine vocal form” ahead of the big show.

Notably, this performance is not just any ordinary gig for the former Disney star; it marks the first time she’ll be showcasing Flowers on live television since its release over a year ago.

As such, the anticipation is palpable, and with six Grammy nominations under her belt, she’s locked in a fierce competition with heavyweights like Taylor Swift, John Bastite, and SZA, among others.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Grammy Awards will have the charismatic Trevor Noah as its emcee.

In a recent announcement on his podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah, the three-time Grammy host expressed his excitement, saying, "I'm excited about that! It's a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then just experience and comment on it in person while it is happening."