Halle Bailey addresses her son’s name connection to Beyonce’s song Halo

Halle Bailey reflects on motherhood journey and son's name link to Beyonce song

Halle Bailey has recently addressed rumoured connection to her son’s name with Beyonce song, Halo.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, The Little Mermaid star discussed about the link between her son Halo’s name and Beyonce’s song from her 2008 album, I Am... Sasha Fierce.

“He for sure has a theme song,” quipped the 23-year-old.

Halle revealed she named her son’s moniker Halo because of her boyfriend.

“It was actually my boyfriend's idea,” said the actress and singer.

Halle added, “He's the one who came up with his name. We just agreed, and we loved it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Halle reflected on her motherhood journey, explaining, “It's so exciting, this new role for me.”

“I'm obsessed with my baby boy. He's the sweetest angel in the world,” remarked the singer.

Halle pointed out, “I've never done this before. I'm discovering so many different things about myself, so it's like a dream come true.”

Halle opened up about finding balance between motherhood and music.

“I think it's really beautiful that I get to be inspired by this new phase of my life and use that as inspiration for more creativity and art and things that we write about,” she told the outlet.

Halle further said, “And doing this with my sister, it's the best thing in the world. So, we get to unlock all these new levels of life together, like being a mom and being an auntie, and it's so cool and it's inspiring. It feeds us.”