Duane Martin sparks fury over dating 'younger version' of ex Tisha Campbell

Duane Martin in hot water for dating a 'younger' version of ex wife Tisha Campbell

Duane Martin took to Instagram on Saturday, February 3, flaunting his new model fiancée Ashley Marie Jones.

The video took social media by storm and critics started bashing the couple following Martin’s tumultuous divorce from actress Tisha Campbell.

Fans took a dig at his young girlfriend, calling the actor out for dating a ‘younger’ version of Campbell. The comments section was abuzz with speculations taking over the platform.

A user commented: “Let’s start shaming men for getting younger versions of their first wives the second marriage,” with another adding, “We don’t care about your love life! Doing our girl the way you did. I hope she milk you for everything you took our girl for. Oh, congratulations not.”

A third user noted how much the Above the Rim star’s ex and his new fiancée resemble each other.

This came after the 58-year-old actor expressed immense love for his model fiancée, sharing various shots of her modelling, sailing, as well as attending Beyonce’s concert.

He captioned it as: “She said YES Meet my fiancée God don’t make people like her in 3s She’s rare She’s a heart opener Her spirit is cherry I’m hugging gratitude tight @ashleymariejones.”

Jones reciprocated the same energy, taking it to her own profile, the model wrote: “This moment is surreal… Wow, 2.2.24. A birthday surprise! Y’all, I’m a fiancée!!!… To such an amazing man. I value our love; it’s at high altitude, high frequency, and filled with lots of laughter @duane_martin.”

Internet users also speculated that it was Jones who posted the video from her fiancé’s account since he barely posts videos of beau working out, modelling etc.

Martin and the Uncoupled actress announced their split back in 2018 after being married for over 20 years.