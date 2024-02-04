Florence Pugh recalls confronting Snoop Dogg over uncanny bond with her mom

Florence Pugh laid bare her mother's uncanny bond with Snoop Dogg

Florence Pugh recently recalled her mother getting high with rapper Snoop Dogg at the Oscars in 2020.

The 28-year-old actress was accompanied by her Dune castmates on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they played a segment of ‘True or False?’ earlier this week.

The titular host asked whether the story about Florence’s mom, Deborah Mackin getting high with the rapper is true, prompting a confirmation from her.

"We went to the afterparties and... my mom disappeared for an hour," the Midsommer actress shared after noting her parents were her escort to the awards show when she was nominated for her role in Little Women.

"She came back and she'd... got high with Snoop Dogg,” the audience erupted in laughter.

Pugh later confronted Snoop Dogg at a party for her latest film, Oppenheimer, in 2023.

"I was like, 'You... you got my mom high,'" she recalled to the host. "And he was like, 'Where is she?'"

The Riders on the Storm artist insisted the actress to send her mother a video message, in which he quipped, “’Where are you, baby? I miss you!’” revealed Pugh.