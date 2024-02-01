Raquel Leviss drops another bombshell revelation about Tom Sandoval

Raquel Leviss seemingly feels betrayed as she uncovers the hidden details that led to Vanderpump Rules viral scandal.

Longtime VPR cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine-years, Ariana Madix, with a young Leviss on the show.

On the episode when Madix discovered intimate video footage of Leviss on her then-boyfriend’s phone, she ended the relationship. The whole drama then was then famously referred to as ‘Scandoval.’

Now, Leviss is contemplating how the whole affair may have been a cheap trick to get the show ratings up. She claimed in the latest episode of her podcast that Sandoval was “acting” when they first got together.

“Charli and I walk in, and who’s the brightest-eyed, bushy-tailed one to see me? Who is so thrilled that I just walked in? [None] other than Tom Sandoval,” she recalled the moment.

“And it’s such B.S., too, because I heard somebody say, like, ‘Oh yeah, Tom definitely knew. Producers definitely told Tom that Charli and Raquel were about the walk in.’”

“He was ready for that scene,” Raquel continued. “And I’m like, ‘Goddamnit! He fooled me!’ Like, I thought he was actually genuinely happy to see me.”

She went on, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is what it feels like to actually be appreciated,’ and feel like you’re welcomed in a room and feel like somebody wants you there. Like, the stark contrast. But then later on, finding out that he was acting and that wasn’t fully genuine? Ugh.”

Scandoval, which happened during the 10th season of the show, resulted in record ratings for the reality series and easily helped secure the show’s 11th season.