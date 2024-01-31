Elisabeth Moss confirms pregnancy after months of speculations

Elisabeth Moss is pregnant with her first child.

The 41-year-old actress debuted her baby bump during an appearance on the latestt episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

Addressing the baby bump, the host quipped with Moss, “Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?”

"A little bit of both,” the Shining Girls star laughed off.

She gushed about her experience, expressing, it’s been “not bad, actually. I’ve been really lucky. It’s been going really well.”

Moss’ relationship status is currently unclear; her last know public relationship was with comedian Fred Armisen.

The couple was together for two and married for one year before splitting up in 2011.

Ellisabeth Moss initially sparked rumours that she is pregnant after being pictured rubbing her belly on the set of her latest project last month.

She has since continued to fuel the speculations.

Most recently, the Emmy-winning actress was seen covering her baby bump with a large pink barthrobe on the set her new thriller Shell earlier this week.

During the episode, the Handmaid’s Tale star asked Kimmel for an advice before she welcomes her first baby, to which the host relayed the “best advice” he and his wife received from Bill Murray.

"He said 'Bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room],'" the father of four told Moss.

Kimmel recalled that Murray's advice also included bringing battery-powered candles to the hospital suite. "Because the lighting is terrible in the room. It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen and you don't want that."