Kanye West advised to 'issue apology' for his 'inappropriate' behaviour

Kanye West asked to 'issue apology' for 'inappropriate' behaviour

Kanye West, who recently misbehaved with a reporter, has been advised to issue a public apology for his 'inappropriate' behaviour.

For the unversed, the rapper attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame event of his friend Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles on Monday.

As he arrived at the venue, he was asked about the restrictions he imposed on his wife, Bianca Censori.

The reporter said, "Hey Kanye, how you doing, its good to see you - people want to know, if Bianca has her free will? Some people are saying you are controlling her."

In response, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband said, "Don't come asking me that dumb-*******. 'I'm a person, bro."

In conversation with The Mirror, celebrity PR expert Mayah Riaz said, "If I was handling his PR, my priority would be for damage control."

Speaking of the incident, she added, "Not only is snatching a phone from a reporter and publicly patronising her inappropriate behaviour, but it also reflects poorly on Kanye's personal brand and public image."

The PR guru said that Kim Kardashian's ex-husband is "already known for his controversial and unpredictable actions, but this incident may further reinforce negative perceptions of him."

She said that this incident portrays Kanye as "volatile, impulsive, and difficult to work with."

Mayah added that the father-of-four's PR team needs to address this situation immediately.

"This would be in the form of issuing a public statement to express regret and Kanye apologising for his behaviour," the publicist said.