Ashley Park returning to 'Emily in Paris' despite health scare

Ashley Park has filled in her followers with an additional update on her recuperation following a medical emergency.



The Emily in Paris actress disclosed on social media on January 19 that she had "several" organ infections as a result of a "critical septic shock" and that she has since recovered.

The actress thanked everyone on Instagram on Monday for the encouraging words she's gotten since sharing her health crisis.

“I’m deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love… every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery,” she wrote.

When Park revealed her experience, Netflix had just revealed via a picture of star Lily Collins holding the season four premiere screenplay that filming on Emily in Paris had resumed for a fourth season. During her recuperation, it was unclear at the moment whether or when Park would rejoin the series.

Park did, however, provide fans with an update, stating that she has since received permission to resume production on the show.

“I’m sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily In Paris fam,” she wrote alongside a photo of bouquets in her room. “Thank you to @netflix and @emilyinparis for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work. I couldn’t be more excited to join [them] all on set for Season 4.”