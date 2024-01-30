Taylor Swift ‘never’ felt ‘so proud’ of anyone before Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is in awe of her beau Travis Kelce and his accomplishments as he gears up for a big game.

The Grammy-winning musician and the NFL athlete shared a sweet PDA moment following the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday – the win which will advanced the team to the Super Bowl.

Before heading back to the locker to celebrate the win with the rest of his teammates, the couple shared a sweet conversation which the cameramen on-field captured.

“Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys,” Travis told his lady love while leaning in for a kiss.

“I love you,” the 34-year-old athlete added. “So much it’s not funny.”

In response, the Lavender Haze singer praised her beau. “I’ve never been so proud of anyone,” she seemingly told him, adding, “Ever.”

As Travis headed back to his teammates, Taylor seemingly had a part of her own waiting to have a blast.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker seemingly returned to the VIP suite to join the rest of the group with her beau’s hat.

The party included Keleigh Sperry Teller, Cara Delevigne, and Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.