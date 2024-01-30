Travis Kelce saves special item for Taylor Swift after big win

File footage

Travis Kelce had a special gift reserved for his lady love, Taylor Swift, as he won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, who was over the moon with his victory, celebrated with a sweet intimate moment with the Grammy-winning musician.

Now, fans believe that after the couple’s cute PDA session, Travis may have given Taylor a token to remember the moment.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was seen rocking the AFC Championship cap in pal Keleigh Sperry Teller’s Instagram Story, which Travis was wearing earlier.

The cap was not the only item that was a nod to her beau. The Karma songstress styled her outfit which screamed support for her boyfriend.

Taylor wore a sing with number 87 engraved on it and she paired it with a custom diamond bracelet from Wove Made, which read ‘TNT’, with fans speculated that it may refer to ‘Travis and Taylor.’

The Cruel Summer was also singer dressed in a Reputation-era inspired look, as she styled her hair in curls, and wore pal Gigi Hadid’s cherry-red Guest in Residence sweater along with Chiefs-inspired jewellery.

Previously, in an interview with Time magazine, the Taylor talked about her appearances at Travis’ games.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told the outlet. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”