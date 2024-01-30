David Letterman lauds Taylor Swift as 'huge force'

David Letterman, the former talk show host, posted his thoughts on singer-songwriter Andra Day and her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Instagram on Sunday.



“Taylor Swift, I don’t think in the history of showbusiness, in the history of popular culture, we’ve ever witnessed anything like this,” he began his minute-long video. “We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness, and the nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness… God hopes it can’t get any uglier, but that’s all we hear. That’s all we hear. So now, here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world.”

According to Letterman, there was a lot of drama when Swift started dating Kelce (although he mistakenly referred to him as Kelsey Grammer). Her fans were not happy about her dating a football player, while football fans didn't want her anywhere near the sport.

“I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing. Shut up! It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift, and it’s something positive and happy for the world,'” he shared, before adding, “Also, politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force, and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So God bless Taylor Swift and [Travis Kelce].”

Swift and Kelce confirmed their relationship in September when Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game.