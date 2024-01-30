Tom Selleck calls Matthew Perry ‘raw talent’ as he recalls working on Friends set

Tom Selleck remembers late Matthew Perry

Tom Selleck has recently praised late Matthew Perry while remembering his time on the set of Friends.



Speaking to USA TODAY, the Magnum P.I. star recounted filming an episode during season 2, which was about role reversal among Chandler (Matthew), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Richard (played by Tom).

Tom revealed he had trouble mastering one signature Chandler dialogue and he discussed with the late actor.

“Matthew had this speech pattern that I hadn't been aware of,” stated Tom.

The actor shared, “Matt told me, 'It's a joke, Tom.' It's the way he says it. But during that whole show, I kept going up to him asking, 'Can you say it again?' and he'd do the line. That was his signature.”

Gushing over Matthew, Tom mentioned, “He was raw talent. Matthew's gone, so it's easy to say this, but it's true.”

“I think he was the most talented of a very talented group of people,” remarked Tom.

The actor also discussed about his friendship with Matthew’s father, actor John Bennett Perry, who helped him break the ice with the Friends cast.

"Everybody couldn't have been nicer to me. But every day I'd see Matthew, and I'd ask him, 'How's your father?' And he'd always smile and we'd catch up,” disclosed Tom.

He added, “I got to know his father when I was a young struggling actor. Almost any commercial or pilot I went out on, there was John. We became real good friends.”