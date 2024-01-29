Unexpected Twist: Britney Spears’ HEART MELTS for Justin Timberlake

File Footage

She has changed her perspective about her ex.



Britney Spears has offered a sincere apology to Justin Timberlake for remarks made in her memoir, expressing deep regret.

The two pop icons were in a relationship from 1999 to 2002, and her 2023 book, The Woman In Me, Britney revealed various details about their tumultuous romance.

In the memoir, she disclosed that Justin had encouraged her to undergo an abortion during a pregnancy and portrayed her as a 'harlot' who had shattered the heart of America's golden boy when they ended their relationship.

On Sunday, Britney extended an olive branch to her former partner, issuing an apology on Instagram for some of the statements she made in her book. She also took the opportunity to commend Justin's two new songs, Selfish and Sanctified.

For her post, she shared a recent clip of Justin performing with classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

'I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…' she wrote.

'I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too' she said.

Britney made multiple accusations against her ex in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, including criticizing his 2002 track Cry Me a River for how it made her look.

Britney also revealed she got pregnant by Justin in 2000 with the singer undergoing an abortion because the N*Sync star 'didn't want to be a father.'

The Toxic hitmaker detailed the 'agonizing' decision to terminate the pregnancy after conceiving in late 2000 when the pair were both 19.

The star claimed while she wanted the baby and 'dreamed of having a family' with Justin, he 'wasn't ready' for the responsibilities of parenthood and thought the pair were too young.’