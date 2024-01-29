Adele reveals no immediate plans for next album in near future

Her residency, Weekends With Adele, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is scheduled to conclude in June 2024

Adele has officially announced her intention to embark on another global tour following the release of her upcoming album.

However, the 35-year-old singer made it clear that the tour wouldn't be happening shortly. Earlier this month, Adele, during a show, teased her willingness to return to touring, much to the excitement of her fans.

Her residency, Weekends With Adele, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is scheduled to conclude in June 2024, freeing up her calendar for plans.

During her recent performance on Saturday, Adele expressed her desire to take her next album on tour but also revealed that she doesn't anticipate working on the new record anytime soon.

Adele's most recent album, 30, was released in 2021 and received immense commercial and critical acclaim. It won the British Album of the Year at the 2022 Brit Awards and emerged as the best-selling album of the year.

Speaking about the next one, Adele admitted: 'I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time.'

However, she then promised the audience: 'But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.'

It comes after fans got their hopes up that Adele would go back on tour, after she shared an emotional post on Instagram about her final shows in Vegas.

Adele reflected on how she previously 'fell out of love' with performing and how the gigs have since 'changed [her] life'.

'It's just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I'm bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!' Adele wrote.