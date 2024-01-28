Bryan Cranston says wife Robin Dearden is reason behind career pause

Bryan Cranston’s real reason to slow down his acting career is his wife of 34 years, Robin Dearden.

The Breaking Bad alum opened up to People Magazine about his desire to have more quality time with her.

Cranston previously revealed that he will be taking a year off from acting in 2026.

“At some point I want to slow it down,” Cranston said. “I want to have more life experiences, I want to travel, I want to feel it.”

He continued, “When you’re working, I’ve been working for the last 25 years nonstop and that’s not real life. And I really do feel like I want more real life experiences.”

Cranston explained that he wants to “adjust the relationship that the industry has with me and also that it’s created for my marriage. I just want to kind of level that out and experience something new.”

When asked if spending more time with his wife was the driving force of his decision, he said, “Yes! I like her. 35 years married, she’s a lovely lady.”

The couple, who shares a 30-year-old daughter called Taylor, first met on the set of the 1980s TV series Airwolf.

They tied the knot on July 8, 1989.