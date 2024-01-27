Holly Willoughby gives message as Sian Welby secures powerful position on This Morning

Holly Willoughby quit the This Morning show in October 2023 after a kidnap and murder plot

Amid news emerging that her lookalike, former weather presenter Sian Welby, might become a permanent host on This Morning, Holly Willoughby delivers an impactful message.

This contemplation comes in the wake of Holly's departure last year in October 2023 after a kidnap and murder plot

Approximately a week and a half after her successful return to TV screens on Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern, Holly chose to share a message on her Wylde Moon brand's Instagram account.

The astrological message emphasized the significance of "loving oneself" and coincided with the occurrence of the first full moon of 2024.

"What the Full Wolf Moon in fierce Leo tells us is not to let fear or rejection rule decisions," the Instagram post read.

"She encourages you to remember who you truly are to love yourself and to channel that love back out into the world, for now is the time to be unapologetically you. Embrace. Supercharge. Radiate."

And Holly reiterated the message, as she captioned it: "It's time to welcome the first Full Moon of the year. When the Wolf Moon meets Leo's vibrant energy, it brings a surge of passion and self-expression."

Meanwhile Sian Welby future on This Morning seems to be quite promising as Editor Martin Frizell and his boss, head of daytime Emma Gormley are said to 'adore' the host following her four-day trial this week and are now lining her up as a permanent star on the show.

One told the Mail: 'Sian has done a fantastic job and everyone totally loves her.

'She is a massive breath of fresh air, she has come along and just wowed everyone. She has been a joy to watch for the viewers but also Martin and other executives on the show and they think she has the ability to grow and grow on the show and become the next Holly. ‘