King Charles visits Kate Middleton in hospital?

There are speculations that King Charles, who's admitted to the same hospital where Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery, might have visited the Princess of Wales ahead of his own procedure.

"Princess Kate, who's spending her 11th day in the hospital, would surely be happy to receive support from her father-in-law King Charles in the hospital," a source has claimed.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Friday that the King had been admitted to a London hospital, the same clinic where Kate underwent surgery on January 16, for "scheduled treatment."



The source added: "Princess Kate is feeling well after the successful surgery. She is likely to be discharged from the hospital anytime soon."

Queen Camilla was also photographed arriving the hospital along with her husband King Charles, but the palace did not confirm whether the senior royals paid a visit to their beloved daughter-in-law.

Prince William - who's taking care of his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in absence of his wife - was first seen visiting to Kate on January 18.



The Prince of Wales has also cancelled a number of engagements to spend as much time as possible with his wife as she recovers following her hospitalization.

Prince William and Kate's upcoming planned international trips are also expected to be postponed as the Princess is advised to take proper rest until she fully recovers, it may take almost three months.



Prince Kate made her last public appearance on Christmas Day when she joined other members of the royal family for their annual tradition of walking to church.