Ryan Gosling won't give up Oscars nod in solidarity with Barbie costar Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling won't give up Oscars nod in solidarity with Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig

Ryan Gosling is keeping his Oscar nomination despite mounting pressure to give it up in an act of solidarity with his Barbie co-stars.

The 43-year-old actor has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his role as plastic male doll Ken in the critically-panned comedy fantasy film.

Calls for the actor to forfeit his nod after he called out the Oscars for snubbing lead actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig from the respective categories, gained momentum.

However, a source told the Daily Mail that the La La Land star refuses to be “swayed by what anyone is saying online,” despite identifying with the sentiments.



“Ryan is honored that he has been nominated and the film has been nominated,” the insider explained. “In the chance he does win or if he performs I’m Just Ken, he will honor Margot and Greta in one way or another.”



In a statement issued after the nominations were announced, Gosling expressed disappointment over the Academy for failing to recognize the driving forces behind the film.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history,” he said of Greta and Margot.

According to the insider, The Notebook actor is not looking to stir up the controversy anymore. They insisted: “He spoke about it and people should take what he said seriously because he meant every single word.”