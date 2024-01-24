Ryan Gosling ‘disappointed’ after bagging Oscar for ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling is not happy, although he Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role as Ken in Barbie.
“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” Gosling, 43, shared in a Tuesday, January 23, statement.
“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”
He added, “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”
Gosling, who is now nominated for three Oscars, expressed his disappointment for Robbie and Gerwig but also expressed his gratitude to the Academy for honouring him with a nomination alongside "such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films."
Gosling received nominations for Best Actor twice before, for Half Nelson in 2006 and La La Land in 2016.
