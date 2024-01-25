Elle King cancels concert last minute after drunken Dolly Parton tribute

The Grand Ole Opry issued an apology for Elle King’s drunken performance

Elle King is staying off the stage for a while.

Amid the massive backlash she received for drunkenly botching her performance at Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday tribute, Elle King has now postponed an upcoming concert.

The 34-year-old country singer was set to perform at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth this Friday. But just two days ahead of the concert, the venue announced on Instagram that the show was rescheduled to September 21.

A rep for the venue told TMZ that King’s management informed them about the change of plans at the very last minute, nor was any reason behind the rescheduling given.

Meanwhile, the Ex’s & Oh’s hitmaker hasn’t addressed the sudden postponement either, nor has she spoken up about her controversial performance at Parton’s tribute show.

Over the weekend, King came under fire for “ruining” Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday tribute as she appeared on stage drunk, slurring her words, cussing out the audience, and not even remembering the lyrics to Parton’s songs.

Organizers Grand Ole Opry later issued an apology for the debacle.

However, amid the storm of backlash, some viewers pointed out that King was clearly going through a difficult period and deserved sympathy.

Meanwhile, others – including Parton’s sister Stella – pointed out that this isn’t the first time a country singer has been drunk on stage and that the backlash was disproportionate.