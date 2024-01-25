Prince Harry, Meghan Markle putting their image ‘at risk’ with latest stunt

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to make a public comment following the news of King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares.



While it is speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have reached out to the royals in private to show support, they seem to be taking advantage of their public silence.

Royal commentator, Lady Colin Campbell, raised concerns about the couple avoiding a public comment and instead flying over to Jamaica to attend the premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love biopic in Kingston on Tuesday.

“All they needed to do was make some public declaration,” she told GB News. “But they are not going to, they can exploit every situation as long as they don’t make a public declaration. The whole thing stinks to high heaven.”

Another commenter, Phil Dampier shared that Harry and Meghan may be “concerned” but their silence will likely deteriorate their image in the public.

“If they had made a public declaration, there would be a certain sympathy for them. There might have been private contact. I’m sure they are worried,” he said.

“They haven’t made anything public and I think that is the contrast, they are enjoying themselves and probably went to the premiere via private jet. It does look like they are swanning about and enjoying themselves when there is real concern for many members of the Royal Family.”