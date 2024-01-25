Meghan Markle 'disappointed' after 'identifying' who she is

Meghan Markle, according to a celebrity astrologer, may find it difficult "to identify who she is" after a "disappointing" transaction this month.



Inbaal Honigman thinks the Duchess of Sussex, who is attempting to reclaim her identity, will have challenges in the months to come.

Ms Honigman said: "Some negotiations don't go to plan for Meghan this month, and she feels disappointed with being short-changed on a deal. She doesn't want to start an argument or be seen as hard work, but she won't be collaborating with that brand again.

"There's an obvious struggle for Meghan this year, as she tries to identify who she is. She isn't a working royal, not a current actor, at home in the UK or at home in the US – it's not an easy year emotionally and she'll therefore change her circle of friends so that she's surrounded with more support."

The celebrity astrologer also claimed that Prince Harry is "experiencing worry for the wellbeing of those around him".

She further added about the Duke of Sussex's desire is to be financially independent and successful, adding: "He spends 2024 coming up with directions and contacts which can get him there – and it all comes together beautifully before the end of the year."