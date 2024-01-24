Monica Garcia exits ‘RHOSLC’ after Reality Von Tease revelation

Monica Garcia previously admitted to posting videos of ‘RHOSLC’ costars to troll account Reality Von Tease

Monica Garcia’s fate on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been decided.

After Garcia, 40, was revealed to be the mole spilling RHOSLC tea to Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease on the explosive Season 4 finale, executive producers Andy Cohen and Lisa Shannon, and showrunner Lori Gordon confirmed to Variety that Garcia will not be returning for Season 5.

However, Cohen teased on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Garcia – who was only on the hit Bravo show for one season – is merely “taking a break from the show” instead of leaving it permanently.

Similarly, Gordon hinted at a potential comeback for Garcia after a cooling off period for her and her co-stars – Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Angie Katsanevas.

“Never say never,” she teased, while Shannon added, “You never know.”

Garcia’s exit follows the bombshell dropped on the Season 4 finale of the hit Bravo show, in which Heather Gay confronted Garcia about her behaviour and association with Reality Von Tease, known for targeting the show’s members.