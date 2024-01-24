Toby Stephens teases more Poseidon scenes in Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The latest episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians left fans in a pool of tears over the heartbreaking love story of Poseidon and his ill-fated romance with human paramour Sally Jackson.

The seventh episode of the fantasy series featured a farewell conversation between the sea god, played by Toby Stephens, and Jackson, played by Virginia Kull, who decide on the fate of their demigod son, Percy.

Speaking to TVLine, Stephens spilled on the “real connection” between the pair, that is Percy, bringing Poseidon and Sally together.

He also lamented the lovers’ fate, saying: “[They] were very much in love with each other, but there was an impossibility that they could be together. This son that they’ve created is this connection between them.”

During the episode, Percy and Grover, played by Aryan Simhardi, could be seen striking a deal with Hades, played by Jay Duplass, to procure the underworld ruler’s missing helm in exchange for Percy’s mom.

The scene cut to the flashback of the heartfelt conversation between his parents, who decided to keep their son among humans, as Posiedon noted, his son would be “better for it”.

“One day, when he’s ready. When he knows who he is and where he belongs, and fate has revealed to him his true path.”



In a separate interview with TV insider, Stephens expressed his desire to further flesh out the character of the sea god in the future seasons.

“In the books, [Poseidon] comes in and out of it, but if you set up this whole relationship, you can’t just sort of drop it in subsequent [seasons]. You need to tell that story, and it needs to be something that comes in and out,” the actor shared.