Ariana Grande continues to brush off ‘homewrecker’ claims amid new romance

Ariana Grande seemingly addressed the haters in her new song ‘Yes, And?’

Ariana Grande is channeling her new song Yes, And?

Amid the ongoing backlash over her controversial relationship with Ethan Slater, Grande, 30, appeared unbothered as she stepped out with her new beau Sunday.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, the pop icon seemingly brushed off the haters by holding hands with Slater, 31, as they strolled through JFK airport, alongside her dog Toulouse.

The couple – who started dating over the summers in 2023 after divorcing their respecting spouses – put up a united front as they wore coordinated all-black outfits.

With her free hand, Grande held onto her pooch’s pink leash, while Slater carried a pink gift bag.

Grande and Slater refused to let go of each other’s hands as they made their way through the airport and into the parking lot, where the chart-topping musician was greeted by a bouquet of flowers.

In her newest single Yes, And? from her upcoming Eternal Sunshine album, Grande seemed to shut down the criticism surrounding her new relationship.

“Your business is yours, and mine is mine,” she crooned in the track before positing to haters, “Why do you care so much about whose ____ I ride?”

However, fans were put off by her attitude, doubling down on their accusations that Grande is a “homewrecker,” alleging she had an affair with Slater – who shares a baby son with ex-wife Lilly Jay.