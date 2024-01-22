Lauryn Goodman spotted with son since claims Kyle Walker 'cheated on her, wife Annie Kilner'

Allegations have surfaced that Kyle Walker may have cheated on her and his pregnant wife, Annie Kilner withanother woman

Lauryn Goodman has been spotted for the first time since allegations surfaced that Kyle Walker may have cheated on her and his pregnant wife, Annie Kilner, with another woman.

The 33-year-old married star from Manchester City resides away from his £2.4 million family home after Annie discovered that he was not only the biological father of Lauryn's five-month-old daughter but also her son Kairo, aged three.

In response to the unfolding scandal, Lauryn has decided to leave the UK, reaching her 'breaking point,' and is now enjoying some time in the Dominican Republic with her children.

Despite the latest development in their complicated paternity situation, Lauryn appeared unfazed on Sunday as she enjoyed the beach, strolling along the shoreline in a revealing orange bikini.

The influencer dressed her children in matching Burberry outfits, with Kairo demonstrating his interest in sports by kicking a football around, following in his father's footsteps.

According to The Sun, Kyle reportedly met a model in a club in January 2019—four months before a brief separation from his wife Annie and before his initial involvement with Lauryn.

Their relationship continued until September 2021, with discussions even revolving around the possibility of having children.

A source told the publication: 'As the mask slips, the truth of Kyle's deception is laid bare. It's incredible Kyle had any energy left for football.'



It comes after it was revealed the married footballer lavished influencer Lauryn with expensive gifts and five-star getaways.