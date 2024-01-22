Travis Kelce finally confesses 'match-needed' love for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is over the moon after Travis Kelce publicly confessed his love for the pop megastar during the Chiefs-Bills game on Sunday, January 21.

For the unversed, the NFL athlete celebrated scoring a touchdown by forming a heart sign with his hands for his lady love.

Kelce's sweet gesture won the heart of the Grammy-winning musician, who was seated in Highmark Stadium.

In conversation with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James shared, "This is a very important and much-needed signal from Kelce to his super A-list girl."

Speaking of the pop megastar's fangirling moments during Kelce's games, the expert said, "Taylor has also been accused by some fans of being a distraction and putting him off his game."

James added that Kelce has finally shown the world Swift lives in his heart and mind while he plays on the pitch.

The expert continued, "...and the celebratory heart ritual shows he believes she is prompting his successes out there, not his failures."

"He needed to fan-boy her like she's been fan-girling him and the fans themselves needed telling that if he screws up a game it's not down to her," stated the expert.

