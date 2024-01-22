Jacob Elordi’s girlfriend Olivia Jade joins ‘SNL’ afterparty amid split rumours

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade sparked rumours of split a second time

Jacob Elordi was accompanied by his lady love, Olivia Jade Giannulli, following his Saturday Night Live debut just days after news of their split made headlines.

The Saltburn actor, 26, was seen leaving the SNL afterparty at L’Avenue inside Saks Fifth Ave in New York City, closely behind the YouTube star, 24, in images obtained by Page Six.

Giannulli was sporting a long, cream fur coat, which she wore over black stockings and towering black platform pumps.

Meanwhile, the Euphoria actor was in a white tee, corduroy trousers, brown boots and a long, double breasted black coat. He accessorised with a baseball cap and covered his face with a green protective face mask.

Last week, Us Weekly reported a source confirming that the Elordi Giannulli have broken up. However, the news was dismissed by TMZ that the couple that the couple is “still going strong.”

The couple have been a little on and off since they started dating at the end of 2021.

However, The Kissing Booth star and the Dancing with the Stars alum split three months after they had started dating but they had “kept in contact over the past several months” and decided to start hanging out again.

The Messenger reported that the lovebirds are “still very much together and going strong,” and that there was “never a split.”

