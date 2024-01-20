Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade ‘will not’ appear on red carpets together: Here’s why

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli reportedly never broke amid news reports of their split for the second time.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported a source confirming that the Euphoria actor, 26, and the YouTube star, 24, have broken up. Soon after, multiple sources refuted the news to TMZ, claiming that the pair is “still going strong.”

The pair has not made any comment on their relationship status and neither have they been spotted together despite it being award season, and Elordi appearing at them and having to do press tours for Priscilla and Saltburn.

A source reiterated to The Messenger that the lovebirds are “still very much together and going strong,” and that there was “never a split.”

“Jacob has been very busy with work commitments but they have managed to still spend time together in between and the relationship is going well,” the insider said, adding that Giannulli is “very understanding of his schedule.”

“They make sure to have FaceTime dates when he is away,” the source continued. “They both enjoy keeping their relationship more private. Jacob likes keeping his work separate and you will most likely not see them together in a public forum.”

The Kissing Booth alum was first linked to Giannulli in December 2021, shortly after he broke up with ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

Elordi and Giannulli parted ways in August 2022, with an insider telling Us Weekly that the pair was “not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” adding that the couple “enjoyed spending time together.”

The pair then rekindled their romance after they were spotted hanging out together in May 2023.

In an interview with GQ in November 2023, Elordi was asked about his current dating status but declined to make a comment.