Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet prove 'haters wrong' as relationship grows

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, the lovebirds of Tinseltown, are seemingly pleased to prove haters wrong as their romantic relationship grows.

As reported by OK! Magazine, an insider shared, "They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong."

For the unversed, several fans earlier claimed that Jenner and Chalamet's romance was "just a fling," and the couple will be parted ways soon.

Moreover, People recently reported that the Dune actor is "in awe of everything his new partner is accomplishing" and he respects the beauty mogul for being a wonderful mom.

The source added, "They both try to attend important events for each other. He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him."



Recently, Kylie appeared at the 2024 Golden Globes to extend support to her beau, who was nominated in 'Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy' category for his incredible performance in Wonka.

In September 2023, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their relationship with their debut outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, LA.

Before Timothée, the beauty mogul was romantically involved with rapper Travis Scott.

The exes share a five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster and one-year-old son, Aire.