Prince Harry reacts to John Travolta's comments about dancing with Princess Diana

John Travolta, who presented Prince Harry 'living legend of aviation' award in Los Angeles on Friday, reminisced about dancing with the Duke's mother Diana at the White House on stage.



Harry and Travolta took a moment to remember the late Princes as they discussed her appearance at a White House dinner for President Ronald Reagan in 1985, where the actor danced with Diana when she was just 24 years old.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, who grabbed a picture with the royal at the ceremony, later called the moment between Harry and Travolta on-stage 'very touching and sweet'.



'John Travolta presented the award and he referred to the dance with his mother Princess Diana, (when) Prince Harry was one year old so he's like, 'Now I see you again under a new circumstance, on a new stage,' he told Daily Mail.

'That was very touching and very sweet because we all remember how gorgeous the dance was of John Travolta and Princess Diana, and now Princess Diana's son is getting an award from John Travolta. It was the cutest, most touching moment.'

The 39-year-old royal responded to Travolta in very smart way, saying: 'I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House and now look at us.'



He added: 'The only thing left to do is... not dance together but fly together.'



Travolta also asked Harry of his time flying for the Army: 'What can you remember about your first flight?'

Harry quipped back: 'It's classified.'

Prince William's younger brother served for ten years in the military, rising to the rank of Captain. He completed two tours of Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot, having flown countless training missions in the UK, US and Australia.