Emily in Paris: Lily Collins drops major hint about series

Fans of Emily in Paris have been waiting impatiently for the next season, but Lily Collins has finally ended their suspense.



The 34-year-old actress shared a selfie of herself on Instagram on Friday, wherein she is seen clutching the script for the first episode of season 4.

“Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake,” she captioned.

But earlier that day, Lily's closest friend in real life and the movies, Ashley Park, disclosed that she had been admitted to the hospital after developing septic shock from tonsillitis.

Since the bacterial inflammation first appeared in December 2023, she said in her caption, it "spiralled" and affected numerous organs.

The actor, who portrays Mindy Chen in the programme, wrote: “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

Lily extended her love and support for Ashley and wrote: “I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and Paul Forman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”

Since the fourth season's premiere date has not yet been set, it is currently unknown whether Ashley's health issue will cause the production to be delayed.