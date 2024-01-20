Sophie Turner out with Peregrine Pearson amid Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree romance

Sophie Turner with Peregrine Pearson in London

Sophie Turner is not left behind in finding new love after reacting to ex Joe Jonas’ romance with Stormi Bree.



On January 17, the Game of Thrones star appeared extremely comfortable as she cuddled up to Peregrine "Perry" Pearson while taking a stroll through London at night.

Sophie, looking happy, was wrapped up in a camel-colored coat and matching Ugg booties while Perry, wearing jeans, a black hoodie, and a green jacket, carried what looked like little bottles of alcohol while encircling his girlfriend with one arm.

The British aristocracy and the Dark Phoenix actress were originally connected in October after they were seen holding hands in Paris.

Two months later, when they went out together in London, Sophie took the PDA to the north—well, the northwest.

The couple's blossoming affair occurs months after Joe Jonas, Sophie's former husband, filed for divorce in Florida, ending their four-year union.

However the Jonas Brothers’ member is enjoying a flame of his own, with model Stormi Bree and Turner has a reaction.

The actress is understood to be “relieved” to see estranged husband Joe Jonas move on from their relationship.

“She’s not bothered with who Joe is seeing,” an insider told the Daily Star. “She’s relieved to see him moving on.”

The Sucker singer sparked romance rumours with Bree after they were spotted jetting off to Aspen, Colorado for an intimate ski vacation.

The rumoured pair were later spotted enjoying an intimate one-on-one session at an eatery in the city.