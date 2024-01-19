Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade with daughter take over ocean with unicorn fun

The Wade family is serving up some serious sunshine fun with a side of fabulous! Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and their adorable daughter Kaavia James recently hit the beach.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old actress posted a new photo to Instagram featuring her 41-year-old husband and their 5-year-old daughter at Miami Beach.

In the footage, Kaavia could be seen squished between her parents' beach chairs.

In an attempt to nudge her out of her frozen state, Kaavia suggests playing a game of tickle with her parents. She says to her parents, "Wait, hold on. You guys did too much. You’re only supposed to do a little," after they have played for a little while.

This prompted Union to ask Kaavia, “Oh we were doing too much?” Union turns towards the camera to ask with a deadpan expression, “Imagine us being extra?”

Union shared a humorous remark with the image of her daughter's declaration, saying, "Extra without the charge."

The Bring It On actress and her husband are bracing for waves while Kaavia yells to her mother, "Mommy, don't fall in the ocean," in the last few pictures and videos on the Instagram carousel. Union then uploaded a slow-motion clip of herself falling into the sea.

Check out fun pictures of Kaavia in the water, observing her parents. Union then included "Nvm" next to Kaavia in the final picture, making fun of her for disobeying her daughter's advice.

Union also posted a cute video of the former NBA player strolling along the beach with his youngest daughter.

She also included a few pictures of herself posing in her bright purple bikini and sipping a beach cocktail, but the majority of the post featured videos of the family having a good time.