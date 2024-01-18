Kanye West makes ‘bold’ move by having all teeth REMOVED: ‘expensive than diamonds’

West's extravagant new dentures are more expensive than diamonds and personally designed by the star himself

Kanye West has undertaken a surprising transformation by having all his teeth removed and replaced with titanium dentures, as revealed in his latest bold move.

The 46-year-old rapper, currently facing a lawsuit for an alleged altercation with an autograph seeker in 2022, proudly displayed his distinctive new smile in an Instagram post.

In the post, he drew a comparison between himself and the iconic James Bond villain, Jaws, from The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

West's extravagant new dentures, described by a source as 'more expensive than diamonds' and personally designed by the star himself.

The implant, a unique surgical model, is rumoured to have cost an astonishing $850,000. Dr. Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills, along with Naoki Hayashi, Master Dental Technician, fitted the star's new dentures.

Connelly told DailyMail.com: 'Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!'

Back in 2010, the rapper showed off the sparkling diamond and gold implants to chat show host Ellen DeGeneres - which he claimed had replaced his entire bottom row of teeth.

'I just thought that diamonds were cooler,' he told her, saying he asked the dentist to remove his bottom row of teeth and replace them.’