Gisele Bündchen shares insight into her life with kids after Tom Brady split

File Footage

Gisele Bündchen has recently shared insight into her life with kids after split from Tom Brady.



Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Gisele revealed valuable advice she gave to her children, saying, “The way you make your room, the way you organise and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life.”

“If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?” said the supermodel.

Gisele pointed out, “Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways.”

“But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me,” remarked the 43-year-old.

Reflecting on her childhood lessons, Gisele dished, “You are where you come from. All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn't change.”

“In many ways, it's also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong,” she added.

Earlier, Gisele opened up about having no regrets about her past life and her family with Tom.

“I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way," she told CBS Sunday Morning in a September interview.

Gisele stated, “If they say, 'You can change something in your life?' I wouldn't change absolutely anything. I think you have to accept that the way you are in your twenties, sometimes you grow together sometimes you grow apart.”

“He's the father of my kids. So, I always wish him the best,” she commented.