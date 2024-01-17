Matthew Perry former fiancée Molly Hurwitz takes stroll amid allegations of ‘abusive behaviour’

File Footage

Molly Hurwitz, the former fiancée of the late Matthew Perry, was seen in Los Angeles on Monday taking her dog for a walk.



The literary agent was captured enjoying some fresh air, just days after reported that the Friends star, who tragically passed away in October from accidental drowning in his hot tub while heavily influenced by a substantial amount of ketamine, had been labeled 'abusive' towards her and several other women.

This revelation came after a close friend of the sitcom star disclosed in December that he was 'never' entirely free from drugs in his final years.

Sources with knowledge of Perry and Hurwitz's brief engagement revealed that he allegedly 'threw a coffee table at her' after she broke up with him around Valentine's Day after she discovered a romantic gesture he made toward another woman.’

On Monday, Hurwitz was spotted looking relaxed in a casual outfit while getting some exercise in a residential neighbourhood with her dog.

Hurwitz has been keeping a low profile lately following reports that she was one of several women who were victims of Perry's violent outbursts.

From 2018 to 2021, the West Wing alum was in a relationship with literary agency Hurwitz.

Perry once shared that Hurwitz was the "greatest woman on the face of the planet" after he proposed.

In June 2021, the couple decided to call off their engagement.

They publicly announced the end of their engagement in the summer of 2021 after it was revealed that Perry had been flirting with the 19-year-old on the celebrity dating app Raya.