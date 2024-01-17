Kylie Jenner reveals decade old look in throwback photo: 'Remember me'

Kylie Jenner has changed drastically, revealing a striking new appearance that she debuted a decade ago.
The Kardashians star debuted her brand-new, vibrant pink hair on TikTok and Instagram, giving off a 2014 vibe. In a recent social media picture, Kylie revealed her candy-pink hair, completely changing her typical brown haircut.
"Heard its [sic] 2014 vibes this year," she penned alongside her latest TikTok, sending fans into a frenzy with the bold new look. "THIS IS NOT A DRILL KING KYLIE IS BACK," commented one follower on the video. She wrote on Instagram: "Hiiiii remember me?"
Fans were quick to flock to the new upload, with one saying: "We never did get a season 2 of Life of Kylie…. just saying." Her own Kylie Cosmetics account commented: "She's back." While pal Harry Hudson asked: "Wow is this a throwback or a right now?" It really is right now.
Following shenanigans at the Golden Globes, the Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet has denied reports that he and his girlfriend Kylie, Selena Gomez, are having a falling out.
After Selena reportedly became enraged and demanded a photo with the Wonka actor—which his girlfriend Kylie refused to give—rumours started to circulate.
