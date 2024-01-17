Pakistan issues stern warning to Iran after airspace violation

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch speaks during a press briefing in Islamabad in this still on January 11, 2024. — Facebook/Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s violation of Pakistan’s airspace drew severe condemnation from Islamabad, with the Foreign Office warning Tehran of serious consequences of its actions.



“Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran which resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement on Wednesday.

The spokesperson termed this violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty as completely unacceptable and could prompt serious consequences.



Baloch said it is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran.

“Pakistan's strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran,” the spokesperson noted.

Additionally, she said, the Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey a strong condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.

“Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence,” the spokesperson added.

Iranian media Nournews reported Tuesday that two headquarters of the terrorist organisation Jaish-ul-Adl were targeted in Balochistan's area of "Green Mountain" with missiles and drone strikes.

The development comes hours after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched missile attacks on multiple "terrorist" targets in Syria and in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, as per state media.

The attacks destroyed "a spy headquarters" and a "gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Arbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Four people were killed and six others wounded in the attack, according to Iraq’s Kurdistan security council.

The United States condemned the attacks as "reckless", warning they undermine stability.

"We oppose Iran’s reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq’s stability," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

In response, Iraq said it has recalled its ambassador from Tehran for consultations.

Ambassador Nassir Abdel Mohsen was "recalled for consultations in the context of the latest Iranian attacks on (regional capital) Arbil in which there were dead and wounded," a foreign ministry statement said.

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji dismissed as "false" Iran’s claim that it hit an Israeli intelligence base in an overnight missile strike in the Kurdish regional capital Arbil.