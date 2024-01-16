Allison Holker shares insight into her life after losing Stephen tWitch Boss

Allison Holker reflects on her life with children following Stephen tWitch Boss death

Allison Holker has recently shared insight into her life after losing Stephen tWitch Boss.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Allison said, I always try to live my life after I wake up in the morning from a place of gratitude.”

“I think life is the gift that we get to experience. But through this last year, I would truly say I have experienced way more grief and trauma than I ever expected,” explained the 35-year-old.

Allison dished, “I found myself in so many more lows than I ever expected and at times did not know the best way to get myself through.”

Reflecting on coping with husband’s tragic death, the So You Think You Can Dance star stated, “And so, I would just sometimes scream and cry hysterically like I was never going to be able to pull it together.”

“It was scary for me because I don't let people see that side of me. I truly don't,” she continued.

Allison explained, “So, through this last year, I had to be a little bit more vulnerable and paint more of a picture that things are hard sometimes and there are times when I'm low and there are times when I cry and the first people, I showed that to was my kids.”

“It was the first year they really saw me in times of being low,” she added.