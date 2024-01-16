Meghan Markle, Harry 'tried to smuggle in' Netflix crew during Windsor walkabout

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly tried to bring in a Netflix crew in Windsor during their walkabout with Prince William and Princess Kate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



The bombshell revelation was made by a TalkTV host during his conversation with royal expert Jennie Bond, who reflected on recent claims that it was Prince William’s decision to invite his estranged brother and sister-in-law for the infamous walkabout in September 2022.

The host revealed that he had taken his dog Oliver for a walk that day and “as they came down, I looked behind and you know what I saw?”

“100 yards behind Harry and Meghan was a Netflix crew,” he claimed.

It has also been frequently alleged that the Duchess of Sussex was wearing a microphone during her interaction with the crowd as she received condolences for the Queen’s death.

The host’s revelation came after Bond explained that it was assumed that the walkabout of the Fab Four was the first step towards reconciliation following a turbulent few years since the Sussexes left the royal fold.

However, the royal expert noted, “If that’s what William had intended and seem you would think that was his intention, it really has not worked”.

The Waleses and Sussexes displayed a united front at Cambrige Gate on Windsor’s Long Walk a day after the Queen died in September 2022.

The crowd was left surprised as the former ‘Fab Four’ stepped out of a black Land Rover to greet the mourners.

This was the first time Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had been in the same frame as the future King and Kate Middleton since quitting the royal family in 2020.