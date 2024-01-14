Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'desperate' for first Valentine's Day together

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are determined to ensure they can celebrate their first Valentine's Day together as a couple, but their hectic schedules are posing challenges in planning for the special occasion.



In February, both stars will be particularly occupied, with Taylor embarking on her Eras International tour and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis, and his team aiming for another Super Bowl win.

The annual event is scheduled for February 11, and if the Chiefs secure a victory, it might prove challenging for Travis to fly over to be with Taylor.

She is set to perform in Tokyo on February 10 and then take the stage in Australia on February 16.

'They both plan to be with each other on Valentine's Day, they just don't know if it will be overseas or in America,' a source exclusively revealed to DailyMail.

'Some pieces have to fall into place and if one of those pieces is Kansas City making the Super Bowl, though it would be extremely tiring, she plans to come back for the Super Bowl for him if he is in the game.'

The insider continued: 'They have tentative plans on what they will actually be doing, but it all will figure itself out once Kansas City is either in the Super Bowl or not. But they highly anticipate they will be together on Valentine's Day.'

Indeed, the NFL playoffs begin on January 13 and will continue until February 11 - with the two Super Bowl teams officially locked in by January 28.

Meanwhile, Travis previously revealed he is feeling the pressure to find the right gift for his superstar girlfriend.