Princess Mary to take ‘opposite approach’ from Kate Middleton for coronation

Princess Mary will be taking a humbler approach to her ascension than Kate Middleton did on her royal promotion.

Mary, who is set to become Queen Consort on Sunday as her husband Prince Frederik is crowned King, will be opting for ‘less lavish jewellery,’ managing director at a big je Tobias Kormind told GB News.

The Crown Princess will wearing Danish heirlooms as the small ceremony will take place Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen unlike the grand coronation of King Charles in May 2023.

On Sunday, a proclamation of the new reign will be made by Denmark's Prime Minister as Queen Margrethe steps down.

“Crown Prince Frederik is known to be very down to earth,” Kormind explained.

“So, I anticipate the Crown Princess; choices to be less about the pomp and the ceremony of royalty for this to be expressed in less lavish jewellery, compared to other European royals."

He also stated that Mary will become the “custodian of the Danish Crown Jewels, which belong to the state, and the family's own Danish Royal Property Trust, which includes several tiaras often worn by her mother-in-law for galas and other important events.”

Kormind also speculated that Mary may be seen wearing the Pearl Poiré Tiara.

Mary’s approach appears different to that of Princess of Wales’ lavish choice, in which she wore a long white gown Alexander McQueen gown with a Jess Collet floral diadem and Princess Diana’s earrings for the coronation of King Charles.