Kate Middleton's ties with Princess Mary to have major impact on King Charles

Kate Middleton will be watching Danish Crown Princess Mary ascend to her new role as Queen Consort on Sunday, a royal who is often compared to her.

“Crown Princess Mary is often referred to as the ‘Kate Middleton of Denmark’” as she is “immensely popular figure with the Danish public,” royal author Gareth Russell, told GB News.

The author went on to discuss how their relationship will pan out between, Kate, Princess of Wales and Mary, the new Queen, ultimately making an impact on King Charles' reign, maintaining good relations.

“Crown Princess Mary already has quite a close friendship with the Princess of Wales,” Russell explained. “They share a lot of the same interests.”

Russell pointed out that many journalists have observed that the two royals have “quite a natural rapport” when they connect during state or official visits.

“We can expect a close relationship between the new King Frederick X and Queen Mary and the Prince and Princess of Wales, which will continue the very close ties between the two monarchies that we saw with Queen Margrethe II and Queen Elizabeth II,” the author said.

On Sunday, Prince Frederik and Mary will become the King and Queen of Denmark, while Queen Margrethe will step down from the throne after 52 years.