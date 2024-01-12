Prince William, Princess Kate bar Louis from using Prince Harry’s gift

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not allow their youngest son Prince Louis to touch the prized present given to him by his uncle Prince Harry.



The Duke of Sussex gifted his nephew a first edition copy of Winnie-The-Pooh worth £8,000 at his christening following his birth.

However, royal expert Phil Dampier suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales wouldn't let their five-year-old “thumb his way through the expensive copy and ruin it by damaging some pages.”

The Duke of Sussex reportedly bought the 1926 AA Milne Book from Peter Harrington in London at the time.

Dampier claimed Harry would have also gotten the young prince a “cheaper version” of the limited edition so “he can read it properly”.

The sentimental gift holds great significance for the Spare author as it reminds him of his childhood when his late mother Princess Diana used to read him bedtime story, a friend of the duke revealed.

"She loved all the old classics and Harry had the brilliant idea of starting a little library of first editions for Louis, Charlotte and George to enjoy as they get older,” he shared.