Meghan Markle, Prince Harry forced to return wedding gifts worth millions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who received an overwhelming amount of presents from well wishers on their lavish wedding day, have been forced to return all of them.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not allowed to keep any of the gifts. The couple reportedly sent back £7 million (nearly $9 million) worth of presents to fans.

Meghan and Harry got married in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, which was attended by many A-listers including George Clooney, Victoria and David Beckham, Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey.

The couple requested donations to charities instead of wedding presents but that didn't stop their admirers from inundating them with gifts on their big day.



Thousands of members of the public flocked to Windsor Castle for a glimpse of the couple on their big day with gifts in hand for Harry and Meghan. However, they were unable to hand them over and instead had them returned, the Mirror reports.

Royal protocol dictated that many of the touching gifts sent from fans around the world had to be sent back as Harry the newly weds were unable to keep them due to safety reasons.



Members of the royal family, as per reports, are strictly forbidden to accept any gifts from a member of the public in person.